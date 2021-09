It’s hard to say what part of a spacesuit is most difficult to design. Is it the shoulders, where a few inches’ difference in joint placement can lead to a repetitive stress injury? Is it the outer layer, which must protect its wearer from micrometeorites, tiny flecks of metal, rock, or paint hurtling thousands of miles per hour through space? Or perhaps it’s the gloves, since they must simultaneously protect astronauts’ hands, which feature intricate musculature and more than 25 joints, while also allowing for precise and smooth range of motion.