Unvaccinated against COVID-19? Delay travel this Labor Day weekend: CDC

By Kayla Rivas
fox29.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans unvaccinated against COVID-19 and eyeing travel plans this Labor Day weekend should reconsider, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during a White House briefing Tuesday. Overall, the health agency advises delaying travel until becoming fully vaccinated, defined as two weeks post-second...

