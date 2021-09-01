Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surge has hospitals scurrying for oxygen

nwaonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSION, Kan. -- The covid-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies and sending hospitals scrambling for ventilators -- even as there are signs of hope that the spread of the virus is slowing down in pockets of the U.S. In Tulsa, a hospital recently called 911 after coming within just a...

www.nwaonline.com

Comments / 0

