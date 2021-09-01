Eighth not enough: Hogs striving to ascend offensively

FAYETTEVILLE -- The offense at the University of Arkansas had a crazy eights kind of season under first-year coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles last year. The Razorbacks, who open Saturday at 1 p.m. against Rice, played an SEC-only 10-game schedule last year and somehow finished eighth in all of the following categories: total offense (391.5 yards per game), passing (240.2 ypg), rushing (151.3 ypg) and scoring (25.7 ppg).