A lot of people like McDonald's — some like it on a weekly basis, others perhaps a little more than they ought to, and others like it in small doses. It's no secret that Americans love to visit Ronald McDonald, with 18,332 locations across the United States alone (via Finances Online). With so many customers and so many locations, it's hard to imagine just one type of person who frequents a McDonald's, let alone imagine just what the average customer might look like.