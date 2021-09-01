Learn Key Business and Clinical Steps to Build a Successful Practice at iaedp™'s International Chapter Annual "Professional Training Days"
PEKIN, Ill. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. On November 19 - 20, 2021, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals’s (iaedp™) International Chapter will present its annual Professional Training series for eating disorders treatment professionals. Experts from Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Egypt, United Kingdom and the United States will present virtually in English for two full days with this year’s theme, “Build A Professional Practice as an Eating Disorder Professional: The Business and Clinical Foundations.”www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0