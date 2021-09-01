Georgia Mae Helms, age 90 of Maud, Texas passed away Sunday, August 29. 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Helms was born August 20, 1931 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a Retired Administrative Assistant with the US Army Corps of Engineers, member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Boston, graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School and Anderson’s Business College. She is preceded in death by her husband, Everett O’Neal Helms, Brother-in-law Glen Helms, Sister-in-Law Thelma Helms and grandson Robbie Hancock. She was a HUGE Texas Rangers fan, an avid Bowler and World Traveler.