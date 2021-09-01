New Club Focuses on Raising Awareness of Blindness and Low Vision Professions

“My freedom doesn’t end where your feelings begin.”. This is a slogan I saw on a t-shirt at the last Chariho School Committee meeting. The tension this shirt portrays is a distillation of today’s divisive political climate, which has found its way into School Committee meetings across the country and here in our own district. Lately, these meetings have become a stage for disagreements about individual freedom versus public health in regards to mask policy. There have also been attacks on culturally relevant, historically accurate aspects of public education which have been deemed offensive to some. At the root of it all are questions about who holds the power in our public education system. As we examine the national standards, school administration, district policies and community input that shapes each school, one voice that has been consistently absent from these conversations is the students’.