Elkins Park, PA

New Club Focuses on Raising Awareness of Blindness and Low Vision Professions

salus.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatelyn Maffei ‘21BLVS believes that many high school and undergraduate students would be really interested in the blindness and low vision professions if they only knew about them. That’s why she and a group of Blindness and Low Vision Studies (BLVS) students have formed Salus Students Promoting Awareness in the...

