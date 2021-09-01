Nothing Wrong with Hot Climate Winegrowing
Some of the best wines of the Old and New World are produced in hot climate regions. I once attended a Hospice du Rhône in Paso Robles—which used to be a yearly (but is now an occasional) celebration of wines for lovers of grapes grown in Mediterranean regions—and I was suddenly struck by a recurring theme voiced by guest vintners who were attending from the Rhône Valley, Australia, Priorat: They all grow grapes, they seemed to gleefully say, in “hot climates.”wineindustryadvisor.com
Comments / 0