Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Prepare for “cringiness” on Badflower's new album

wirx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBadflower announced their latest album This Is How the World Ends with “Family,” a deeply dark, serious and emotionally vulnerable song about frontman Josh Katz‘s relationship with his own family. But, as Katz tells ABC Audio, the whole record isn’t as dark as that track. “‘Family’ is emotional and it...

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicKerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
MusicNPR

Lorde, Now Fully Adulting, Embraces A Folksy Analog On 'Solar Power'

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, has released her third album. It's called "Solar Power." Since the age of 16, Lorde has been famous for getting in her feelings. She found a way through lyrics and sound to capture melancholy and despair just right. Many tracks on "Solar Power" do the same thing. But the title track, the first single, well, it kind of took a lot of people off guard because Lorde sounds happy.
Musicwirx.com

The Used announces deluxe 'Heartwork' album

The Used has announced a deluxe edition of the band’s latest album, Heartwork. The expanded set is due out September 10. It features a total of 11 all-new bonus tracks that were written during the original Heartwork sessions, including a collaboration with Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus. “Not a moment of our...
Musictheithacan.org

Review: Lorde enters new era

After four years of radio silence, Lorde has returned with her third studio album “Solar Power.” A complete departure from her previous blissfully melancholic albums, “Solar Power” expresses the complications of fame and identity through an ethereal sound. The title track encapsulates the entire album. A sense of freedom and...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Taylor Had The Most Supportive Reaction To Halsey's New Album

Fans across the world have been really supportive of Halsey’s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. However, no one has been louder about the release than the singer’s friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift. Days after it arrived on Friday, Aug. 27, Swift praised the record on Twitter, calling it a “brave new era” for Halsey. You need to see Taylor Swift's reaction to Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power because it was everything.
MusicNME

Stray Kids discuss new album ‘NOEASY’ and lead single ‘Thunderous’

South Korean boyband Stray Kids recently spoke about their forthcoming record and its lead single ‘Thunderous’. In an interview published by HangukGyeongjeTV, the eight-member act discussed their second studio album ‘NOEASY’, which is set to feature the lead single ‘Thunderous’. Marking their first comeback since being crowned the winners of the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War back in June, the record is set to arrive next week on August 23.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear Disclosure’s Pulsating New Song ‘Into My Arms’

Disclosure has released a new song, “Into My Arms.” The six-plus-minute track is the first of five the group will drop this week and will be followed by “Seduction,” “Another Level,” “It’s Happening,” and “Never Enough.” “The spark that ignited the creation of this body of work came from a place of wanting to revitalize a very fractured and uncertain dance music scene and club culture that has changed so much all over the world for obvious reasons in the last 18 months,” band member Guy Lawrence said in a statement. “While piecing together initial ideas during the spring of 2021,...
Tennisvanyaland.com

In ‘Solar Power’, Lorde releases an album’s album in the age of singles

There’s going to be a healthy — unhealthy? — amount of words spilled across digital pages dissecting Solar Power, the new album from Lorde that arrives today (August 20) after more than four years of impatience, the equivalence of a damn near eternity in the pop world. Three singles have teased the album, including this week’s LP appetizer “Mood Ring,” and there’s been plenty of debate over how those singles stand up to the New Zealand alt-pop dynamo’s gripping early work, particularly tracks like “Royals” and “Tennis Court” that launched her as a teenager to instant icon status.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

YUNGBLUD releases new single fleabag

YUNGBLUD has released a new track called 'fleabag' about a challenging period when he felt "alienated". YUNGBLUD has released his hotly-anticipated new single, 'fleabag'. The 24-year-old rocker is back with his first new music since his chart-topping second studio album, 'Weird!', which flew to the top of charts in December.
Musickiss951.com

Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ Album: Fans React Pretty Strongly

Lorde’s Solar Power released today, after four years since her last album, Melodrama. Inspired by experiences in the sun, Lorde took an environmental approach to the release of her new music — she isn’t going to be selling any physical CD’s, being fully carbon neutral. Watch the music video for...
MusicPosted by
Yardbarker

Beyoncé gives rare interview as she approaches 40, teases 'music is coming'

Within the sprawling cover story, the 28-time Grammy winner assured that new music is coming sooner than later. "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," Beyoncé explained. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I've been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."
MusicNME

BLACKPINK’s Rosé says she will “treasure” John Mayer-gifted guitar “for life”

Rosé of BLACKPINK has shared how she felt when she first received a gift from John Mayer. In July, the American singer-songwriter had surprised the K-pop idol with a pink electric guitar as thanks for covering one of his songs. In a recent “Ask Me Anything” video with Elle Korea, the Korean-Australian idol talked about her reaction to receiving it and her feelings about the gift.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKID ROW's New Album To Arrive In Spring 2022

SKID ROW is continuing work on its long-awaited new album for a tentative early 2022 release via earMUSIC. Bassist Rachel Bolan offered an update on the progress of the recording sessions for the LP in an Instagram video message on Monday (August 23). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm on my way to the studio. Snake [guitarist Dave Sabo] and Scotti [Hill, guitarist] just got in last night. Snake braved the hurricane. Yeah, they got in last night and they're starting today on their solos. I'm heading there right now to check things out, listen and drive everyone crazy with my ideas and thoughts. Not really… I really don't intend on driving everybody crazy, but who knows. I'm very psyched. It's another step in the completion of the new SKID ROW record, and that makes me very happy, as I think it'll make you happy too. We're looking at spring of 2022 for the release, is what I'm being told — subject to change, of course."
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Tyler Shaw On His New Album, New Daughter and New Perspective

“A lot can happen in 18 months… and a lot did happen in 18 months,” Tyler Shaw tells American Songwriter. Like many musicians, the Canadian singer-songwriter’s life changed forever when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, triggering a global paradigm shift. Removed from live performances—and unable to record or work in many situations due to social distancing protocol—quarantine proved to be a fairly disorienting time, and it took Shaw some thinking and some grounding to regain his bearings. In the end, he gained a whole new perspective on the world, in part spurred by a newfound musical process, as well as by the birth of his first child in December 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

No, That’s Not Ariana Grande Singing on Kanye’s New Album

Ariana Grande possesses an instantly recognizable voice. However, she recently had to assure some confused fans that she is not, in fact, featured on Kanye West's new album Donda. After the long-anticipated project finally appeared on streaming services over the weekend, several Twitter users (including stan accounts) thought that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy