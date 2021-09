Drafted 11th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 1987 NBA draft, Reggie Miller spent his entire 18-year career in Indianapolis, IN. It took Miller only one year to work his way into the starting lineup, where he stayed for the remainder of his career. Miller became an All-Star in just his third season and would go on to achieve that feat four more times. Miller retired in 2005 after 18 seasons with the Pacers where he was one of the greatest showman and sharpshooters ever. Miller was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.