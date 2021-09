Coating your teeth in a thick black paste seems counterintuitive when you want to brighten your smile. And while people have used charcoal for multiple medical and aesthetic purposes for centuries, believe it or not, one of its most popular uses today is for teeth whitening.It’s not completely without logic – there have been extensive studies on activated charcoal’s ability to absorb toxins. The idea is that it also lifts surface stains on your teeth to naturally eliminate discolouration, as well as improving your oral hygiene.Research on the latter is still inconclusive, but anecdotal evidence suggests there might just be...