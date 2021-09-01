Roxane Gay Is Ready For Entertaining Again. Just Spare the Fancy Plates, Please
There we were, at a small gathering of friends after my wife, Debbie, and I eloped in an office park in Encino, California. I had barbecued steak with homemade steak sauce, made a pasta salad, roasted some fingerling potatoes, and sautéed pea pods with a sprinkling of cracked black pepper and Parmesan. I baked a three-layer strawberry shortcake, and we set everything out on a table. We arranged a basket of plastic plates and cutlery and sat outside to eat, everyone six feet apart, wearing masks when we weren’t eating. It was all very festive—June 2020, three or so months into a very long year-and-a-half of isolation and worry and waiting.www.elledecor.com
