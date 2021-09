It's hard to find a negative thing to say about eating broccoli because it's such a health-promoting superfood. It's packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber; it's good for the heart, brain, bones, immune system, and gut health. Plus, they work as a great side with just about every dish. It certainly pays to overcome any unpleasant side effects of eating broccoli (some that we detail below) rather than avoid these mini "trees" because there are many surprising positives to consuming them. Read on, and for more on how to eat healthy, don't miss 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.