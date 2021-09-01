BevZero Consolidates ConeTech and Other Long Standing Company Brands
Leading alcohol and flavor management services company ConeTech, Advanced Beverage Technologies (ABT) and its family of companies realign under BevZero. Leading alcohol and flavor management services company ConeTech, who in 1991 pioneered the use of vacuum distillation for alcohol removal in wine, along with Advanced Beverage Technologies (ABT) and its family of companies, will merge with and under the brand name BevZero.wineindustryadvisor.com
