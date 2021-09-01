Cancel
Drinks

BevZero Consolidates ConeTech and Other Long Standing Company Brands

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Leading alcohol and flavor management services company ConeTech, Advanced Beverage Technologies (ABT) and its family of companies realign under BevZero. Leading alcohol and flavor management services company ConeTech, who in 1991 pioneered the use of vacuum distillation for alcohol removal in wine, along with Advanced Beverage Technologies (ABT) and its family of companies, will merge with and under the brand name BevZero.

