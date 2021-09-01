Apple plans blood pressure monitor, thermometer for future Apple Watch
Apple is working on a range of new health-related Apple Watch sensors, including a blood pressure monitor and a thermometer to aid in fertility planning, among other features. The fertility feature could be available on a new Apple Watch in 2022, alongside improvements to the device's irregular heartbeat and sleep tracking systems. According to The Wall Street Journal, most of Apple's more ambitious health projects won't debut on the "Apple Watch Series 7."forums.appleinsider.com
