Former Vols' lineman released by Bengals

Former Tennessee football player Kahlil McKenzie was released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday as the team set its 53-man active roster.

McKenzie, a defensive tackle, played for the Volunteers between 2015-17. He is the son of former Vol and NFL player Reggie McKenzie.

McKenzie made his debut for the Vols in its 2015 season opener against Bowling Green. After suffering an injury against Alabama during his first career start in 2016, McKenzie returned to Tennessee’s lineup in 2017. In his final season at Tennessee, he recorded 35 tackles and two sacks.

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by Kansas City (198th overall).