Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 Concepts to Keep in Mind When Becoming a COO

By Vincent Tricarico
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Part of becoming a successful chief operations officer (COO) is moving past your mistakes. I have often found that you must get out of your comfort zone and submit yourself to the process. Whether it's overseeing your workers, learning more about what your employees’ jobs entail, or going that extra mile to score the ideal team member, it is all a learning process.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coo#Linkedin#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Relationship AdviceRegister Citizen

3 Things to Keep in Mind When Writing a Book to Boost Your Business

From Jim Collins to Stephen R. Covey, topmost business leaders write value-centric books to lay a firm foundation on which to build their authority. A well-written book with sound advice forms meaningful connections with readers while delivering impact, building the bridge of trust. Additionally, it can generate significant leads and revenue for a strategic entrepreneur.
Economytwollow.com

Important Points To Keep In Mind While Starting A Company

Starting a company of your own is very important these days as it is good to have an income stream of your own which becomes an asset for your family. There is a long list of benefits that come with having a company of your own. But the most important one is no answerable authority.
EconomyFast Company

To retain talent, treat employees like CEOs

There is no debating it: The last 15 months have fundamentally disrupted the way we think about the workplace. Standard HR procedures that leaders relied on for decades are out the window, leaving leaders to rethink their approach to employees’ personal and professional development. Values around flexibility, authenticity, and well-being are key.
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

How to keep it together when your employees all want different work arrangements

With many employees now working from home at least part of the time, the question of paid time off (PTO) has become more complicated than ever. Managers are now having to navigate hybrid schedules along with PTO, and the stakes for getting it right are high: The summer has heralded what’s been termed the Great Resignation, with droves of workers quitting jobs that they no longer feel are fitting their needs.
EconomyEntrepreneur

How to negotiate with investors?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Once a company begins to grow and consolidate, the next mandatory step is to seek capital. However, just as new entrepreneurs had to learn to start their business, they must also learn to negotiate with investors to obtain a favorable valuation.
JobsWestport News

The 5 personal characteristics that companies look for when hiring

As in any new interpersonal relationship, the selection process between a company and an applicant is an exchange of the greatest amount of information to know if both will be compatible and will be able to achieve particular objectives and together. An essential part of this information exchange are the...
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

Top 5 Tips to Successfully Begin Investing in SMBs

As a serial entrepreneur in the tech space, I’ve done my fair share of riding the waves through different business arenas. I’ve learned a few things along the way, and some of these things are causing me to shift my sights to the SMB market. There are many reasons to...
EconomyEntrepreneur

10 Unique and Creative Ways Businesses Are Recruiting Right Now

This story originally appeared on CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This story was originally published on CO— by U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was written by Jessica Elliott. Recruiting new employees isn’t only about locating job candidates. It’s about finding the right ones. But waiting around for your...
EconomyNew Haven Register

Your Business Plan step by step

The business plan is a written document of about 30 pages that basically includes the objectives of your company, the strategies to achieve them, the organizational structure, the amount of investment you require to finance your project and solutions to solve future problems (both internal and of the environment). Also...
Sciencethecustomer.net

Why & How to Keep UX Top of Mind at Your Organization

What do pastry chefs and UX designers have in common? A lot, if you ask Commvault’s Sarah Bricker. The Senior UX Designer has been working on research-based design projects for the smart data management platform for the past two years, but before she transitioned into the field, she was turning out beautiful desserts as a pastry chef.
Career Development & Adviceceoworld.biz

Focus on Managers to Build a Better Workplace

Investment in talent is a top priority for CEOs in 2021-2022. CEOs recognize that having the right people in place to execute on their business objectives is more important than ever, and they’re looking to their HR leadership team to align the workforce with the company’s business goals. The question is, what’s the most efficient way to achieve alignment and build employee loyalty in a tight labor market?
EconomyInc.com

Embracing the Controversy that Comes with Innovation

From a surface glance, it seems that the business world seems to glorify and embrace the entrepreneurs who innovate, who step outside of the box. We see those who dare to do things differently grace the pages of prestigious business magazines and they become the inspiration for other entrepreneurs who will often try to duplicate these trailblazers' path to success.
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

How 4 women leaders are keeping their remote teams motivated

Over a year and a half has passed since COVID-19 took hold, shutting down brick-and-mortar operations and forcing us into a wholly unprecedented remote-work environment. Corporate leaders had to adapt their operations at record speed, developing and implementing digital solutions to support far-flung staff and customers alike. As the benefits and flexibility of remote work are realized, many companies’ cultures are shifting. The unique impact on morale and productivity across remotely managed teams requires special attention.
Relationship Advicecascadebusnews.com

Innovative Trends to Make Your Customers Feel Valued

Customers play a very important role in helping any business flourish. Without them making purchases and referring friends, no business will be able to grow. In return, companies should do their best to make their clients feel special and valued for everything they are doing for their business. The truth...
EconomyLivingston Parish News

BUSINESS | Does working remotely work?

One of the most significant shifts resulting from the pandemic is more people moving to remote work. There are many benefits for people who work remotely, but it does offer unique challenges for the person who must manage the remote worker. Today over 18% of the workforce telecommutes full time,...
InternetTechRepublic

Hate your job? Find a new one with this LinkedIn tool

As employers ramp up hiring, a free online tool helps people identify new career pathways and upskilling opportunities to make a career change a reality. In recent months, there has been much speculation about a Great Resignation of sorts as employees look to quit their positions and start fresh elsewhere. At the same time, companies are currently pulling out all of the stops to attract top talent amid a tight labor market. Based on a person's existing skills and experience, a LinkedIn tool helps prospective job seekers identify new professional pathways and upskilling opportunities to jumpstart a new career.
Economyrestaurantdive.com

How to transform your business's TV into a sales driver

A TV is an opportunity to communicate directly with customers, and when there are dozens in any given bar or restaurant, they become a powerful tool to reach customers with revenue-driving marketing materials. Yet too often bar and restaurant owners are limited to strict cable programming that contains irrelevant commercial breaks, or reliant on expensive print materials that quickly become outdated.
PhotographyEntrepreneur

This Authentic Stock Photography Library Can Revolutionize Your Marketing

Whether you have a creative side hustle or you're looking for ways to make your business's marketing materials stand out, you need great design assets. That means going beyond the typical white-background stock photo libraries to find images that really tell your brand story. That's where Scopio Authentic Stock Photography comes in and it's on sale for a special Labor Day price for a limited time.
AdvocacyEntrepreneur

People Want Jobs That Align With Their Social Justice Beliefs. How Can Businesses Meet Those Expectations?

Businesses across America are in a fierce competition for talent. Labor shortages are at historic levels, and new surveys show that winning employees isn’t as simple as it once was. While salary and benefits will always be critical factors in a prospective employee’s decision, 61% of workers say that they also evaluate employers on social issues, and roughly 80% expect their company to act on matters such as racism and social justice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy