Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Stand a Little Taller With These 7 Platform Shoes for Men

By Tyler Schoeber
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vgZH_0bjONGcC00

Sometimes footwear for men can get a little bland. We don’t have the option to go all out the way women do with our feet heat. Well, outside the realm of some kookier men’s sneakers, that is. Women have the opportunity to publically post up in heels, knee-high boots or platform shoes — and it’s safe to say we’re kind of jealous. Yeah, we’ve got the best boots and mules that can get a little eclectic, but sometimes, we simply want a little more. We want some depth. Some height. Some shock-value. We want the best men’s platform shoes to spark some controversy in these streets.

There are a number of benefits to wearing men’s platform shoes. First and foremost, they’re absolutely stylish. A guy strolling into a function strutting around in platforms is a guy who isn’t afraid to play around with their fashion. It brings an unexpected sense of confidence the rest of the dudes in the room won’t have in their dirty AF1s.

For those of you short kings out there, men’s platform shoes also give you a little bit of a boost. Women do it with high heels, so why can’t you do it with some platforms? News flash: you can.

Because platform shoes for men aren’t as common as they are for women, there sadly aren’t too many options in the world guys can choose from right now. But, thankfully, the options we found are easily giving some of the coolest platform shoes for women a serious run for their money. With that said, see below for the top men’s platform shoes to snag for yourself in 2021.

1. Dr Martens Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots

BEST OVERALL

Dr Martens has been changing the way dudes wear shoes for decades at this point, so don’t get your panties up in a bunch that we’re placing them in our number one spot for the best men’s platform shoes. Like, what did you expect? Nike? C’mon, man. These handsome leather boots are a classic gender-neutral footwear option almost anybody can get behind. They retain the original details we’ve seen from Dr Martens for all those years they’ve existed for like polished leather, grooved edges and of course, that gawk-worthy chunky platform sole. You can find these in a number of handsome colors all over Dr Martens’ site, but you simply can’t go wrong with an all-black approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LefuU_0bjONGcC00


Buy: Dr Martens Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots $180.00

2. T.U.K. Shoes Unisex-Adult Creepers

RUNNER UP

These old-school goth-centric creepers will send shivers down every onlooker’s spine. Well, okay, not really, but these platform shoes for men seemingly come right out of an Addams Family movie. They use a rubber sole and a vegan construction to raise your feet 1.5-inches from the floor for all-day elevated walking. Each shoe has an upper that sits at the ankle and is complete with D-ring laces you’ll never have to tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3tLO_0bjONGcC00

Buy: T.U.K. Shoes Unisex-Adult Creepers $59.99

3. SWEAR Element Platform Sneakers

BEST SNEAKERS

Now, these are some sneaks ready for stomping. Chunky sneakers have become a main staple in the world of footwear for all genders in recent years, but SWEAR takes that thicc look and multiplies it by 100 with their Element Platform Sneakers. These all-black beauties use the EXTERMINATOR sole taken from the brand’s archive to really change the game of modern men’s footwear. Sure, they have a clunkier look to them, but that’s what sets them apart as one of the coolest sneaks you can purchase this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iOmW_0bjONGcC00


Buy: SWEAR Element Platform Sneakers $190.00

4. Off-White Logo Platform Flip Flops

BEST SANDALS

Although summer is coming to a close, we couldn’t leave out a classic pair of Y2K platform flip flops from one of our favorite designers. Off-White has a slew of stylish accessories to choose from, but these platform flips might possibly take the cake. They’re detailed in black and yellow and feature iconic logo straps that will set you apart from every other pair of sandals at the beach. They’ve got a cool, calm and collected feeling to them that will exude a laid-backness in style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168c1t_0bjONGcC00


Buy: Off-White Logo Platform Flip Flops $150.00

5. Converse Run Star Motion Hi Canvas Platform Sneakers

BEST HIGH TOPS

You can’t go wrong with Converse and that’s a footwear fact. These platform sneakers take a brand-new approach to the classic Converse high-top aesthetic by giving us a shocking exterior from heel to toe. It’s coated in a bright white canvas upper but the soles take a wild approach with a Neopolitan ice cream chunk that goes from black to white to tan across the bottom. The sole also features an exaggerated wave to it that’s almost spikey to help you stand out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKdFJ_0bjONGcC00


Buy: Converse Run Star Motion Hi Canvas Platform Sneakers $120.00

6. Dr Martens 1461 Polka Dot Smooth Leather Platform Shoes

BEST PATTERNED

If just the platform isn’t enough for you, there are clearly a lot of options available to take your style up a notch or two. These polka-dotted leather platform shoes from Dr Martens are exactly how you should consider evolving your look for fall. They feature an all-black exterior that’s covered with large white dots on the upper. Each dot is striped with even more black to help transform it into an even louder shoe. Obviously, each platform shoe is complete with Dr Martens’ well-known yellow stitching, too. It wouldn’t be a pair of Docs without it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvUDx_0bjONGcC00


Buy: Dr Martens 1461 Polka Dot Smooth Leather Platform Shoes $160.00

7. Ottega Veneta Off-White Puddle Chelsea Boots

BEST WATERPROOF

Take your rain boots and toss ’em. The Off-White Puddle Chelsea Boots from Ottega Veneta are wet weather’s new BFF. These chunky, waterproof platform shoes for men are made from rubber to keep your feet dry in puddles and downpours. They’ve got a clunky, almost chubby appearance to them that feels playful and carefree in terms of men’s footwear. You don’t have to wait until it rains, either. Throw these on for an eye-catching finish all season long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZinp_0bjONGcC00


Buy: Ottega Veneta Off-White Puddle Chelsea Boots $650.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platform Shoes#Tan#Platform Boots#Thicc#Exterminator#Element Platform Sneakers#Converse Run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Best Fall Sneakers from Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Reebok, Skechers, Nike & More

We're approaching the unofficial end of summer and with the new season, it might be time to get some new fall sneakers. And as we get our kids ready for a new school year, Amazon's Labor Day deals has tons of great deals beyond backpacks and school supplies and that includes sneakers. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!
Apparelsneakernews.com

Mustard Yellow Accents Appear On This Stealthy Nike Air Max 95

While a year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 hasn’t fallen into oblivion. On the contrary, it’s emerged in handfuls of compelling colorways throughout the year, which now include a black and yellow style. At a glance, the pair’s color palette could suggest an “Ultra” build...
ApparelTelegraph

‘Shopping for petite clothes has always felt like a treasure hunt’

When I started my career as a solicitor in corporate finance, there were hardly any women in the field. I’d go into a room filled with men in dark suits – and I’m a woman, and I’m 5’1”, so I was little compared to everyone else. I couldn’t help but find it intimidating sometimes. I didn’t want to feel intimidated – I wanted to feel smart and confident and professional, which at that stage meant tailored dressing.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

How To Shop For Suits If You Have A Female Body

In recent years, great strides have been made in the fashion industry to offer alternatives to traditionally gender-normative formalwear. Long gone are the days when the image of women in men's suits was something shocking or surprising, and yet, it's still really hard to go suit shopping if you have a femme body. So, here are some tips to better navigate the process of shopping for and buying a suit, whether you're a masculine-presenting queer woman, gender-nonconforming, or just someone who wants a damn suit. Below, three women who design inclusive suits for female bodies offer their expert advice on finding one.
Apparelthecut.com

What Do You Even Do in an Exercise Dress?

I have reached the point in this summer/pandemic where I no longer wish to think about what clothes I put on my body. It is too hot, and I am too tired. Put me in a romper-style hazmat suit and let me be. Fortunately, bodysuits and other one-piece outfits require minimal brain effort and are everywhere. Among these is the exercise dress, an A-line athleisure dress usually made of nylon, spandex, or some other stretchy material. It has built in shorts and a true oxymoron of a name. One that begs the question: What do you even do in an exercise dress? Because it is absolutely not exercise.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Fashion People Keep Wearing These 3 It Items, and Now I Have Them in My Cart

If you're like us and love to know what everyone else is buying and wearing, you've come to the right place. Scrolling through Instagram for It items is one of our favorite hobbies. A few of our recent discoveries happen to be from our very own Who What Wear Collection, and they happen to all be dresses. First up is the Jasmine Dress, a sleeveless midi dress that's perfect for going back to the office or pairing with sneakers on the weekends. Next up is the Cristina Dress, our favorite vacation dress of the year. And last but not least is the Sarah Dress, a breezy cotton poplin midi dress that's perfect for making the jump into fall.
TV & VideosRefinery29

Quick: TikTok’s Most Viral Dress Is Currently On Sale

Anyone who attempted to buy Aritzia’s Divinity romper during its TikTok heyday will tell you that purchasing a viral item from the Gen-Z-favorite platform can be next-to-impossible. Because TikTok has an estimated 689 million active users, when something gains popularity, there are simply more excited customers than there are in-stock items. And yet, one of the app’s most viral fashion items — With Jéan’s terry cloth Alexa dress, which helped the hashtag #withjean reach more than 8 million views on TikTok — is not only available right now in sizes XXS to XL, it’s on sale, too.
ApparelWashington Post

Wearing the right shoes to keep you feet pain free

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site. Throughout the pandemic, many people have padded around the house in slippers or flip-flops. Wearing such unsupportive shoes can cause problems for older adults. That’s because our feet lose their natural cushioning and get flatter with age, and we’re more likely to have osteoarthritis and other conditions that contribute to foot pain.
Apparelgoodmenproject.com

Top 4 Best Types Of Formal Dress Shoes For Men

— Choosing the perfect pair of formal dress shoes is an important skill that every man must master. Whether it’s interviewing for a job, attending a wedding, speaking at a conference, or just looking slick to hit the town, choosing the right pair of dress shoes is important. From contemporary...
ApparelPosted by
SPY

The 11 Best Shoes For Standing Around All Day in 2021

Why does it feel like we are constantly on our feet? Can we ever catch a break? Lines in the grocery store, commutes to work, traveling all throughout your building at work for eight hours straight. It seems that no matter what it is we do, we end the day with our feet feeling like they’re in shambles. Maybe the sneaks we’re wearing now aren’t the best shoes for standing all day after all. If you think you own the best walking shoes that money can buy and your feet still hurt after busy days, you clearly don’t own the best shoes for...
ApparelAugusta Free Press

Elevator shoes: Shoes that make you taller

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Has the thought of being taller ever crossed your mind? Even if only by an inch or two? Maybe you’re tired of having to ask for help at the supermarket to get a product that’s just barely out of reach, or you feel somewhat self-conscious about being the shortest member of your family or work group. Being faced with a perceived personal inadequacy can be difficult, especially when it’s about a trait that you cannot change. It’s not like there exist surgeries or safe medication capable of modifying your height. Luckily where modern medicine has stumbled, more conventional technology has stepped in to tackle the challenge.
ApparelTODAY.com

3 ways to style sweater vests in 2021, according to stylists

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. From bucket...
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 10 Options for Comfortable Work Clothes for Women

The last two years have introduced us to an entirely new category of attire: Workleisure is the latest trend you need to know about. Turns out, comfortable work clothes for women do exist, and with newly lax dress codes and remote work becoming the norm for many offices, it's time to get in on the laid-back style. Between sweater skirts that might even replace your sweats and easy slip-on dresses, these are the cozy essentials we'll be emailing in for the foreseeable future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy