6 essential tasks every data scientist does in every project. When you consider a new career, you often do a lot of research about that career path and what it takes to get into it and succeed in it. In life, there are career paths that are clear and direct. You know what you should learn, what you need to practice, and what you will be doing once you get a job. For example, if you would like to be a math teacher, you need to work on your math and communication skills.