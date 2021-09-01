Cancel
A Hearty Lasagna Recipe That Swaps Ground Beef for Ground Tuna

By Monica Burton
Eater
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Niland’s first cookbook, The Whole Fish Cookbook, won two James Beard Awards in 2019, for best restaurant and professional book, and cookbook of the year — a title that introduced it to a broader audience than was perhaps anticipated. “It’s one of those books where you pick it up and are like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Every page is kind of intense, from fish offal through the aging and charcuterie and even the turducken. There’s a lot in there that is a little bit in your face,” Niland says. “But I did set out to write something somewhat provocative because without provocation you don’t make inroads into effecting any kind of change.” The change he had in mind: A nose-to-tail approach to fish.

