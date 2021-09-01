2021 South Carolina Education report cards released

Media releases provided by Greenville County Schools and the South Carolina Department of Education Wednesday. Greenville, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Education released the 2021 school, district, and state report cards this morning. Based on data collected in the 2020-21 school year, these report cards reflect the first test standardized test results collected since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered schools in the spring of 2020. Because the U.S. Department of Education waived federal accountability requirements and granted flexibility in administering assessments last year, this year’s report card results should not be compared to those of previous years.