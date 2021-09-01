When Will Kids Be Able to Get the COVID Vaccine?
It’s officially the second back-to-school season of the pandemic, and while, in the U.S., 72 percent of those eligible have received at least one COVID-vaccine dose, a significant portion of the population heading into classrooms remains ineligible: kids under 12. With the Delta variant in full force and some hospitals experiencing even higher caseloads than they did in 2020, vaccinating young kids is a major concern, especially for parents and teachers.www.thecut.com
