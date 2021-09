OLYMPIA, WA — The emergency proclamation preventing shut-off of water, electricity or natural gas services is slated to end Sept. 30. It is among the many emergency measures enacted by Gov. Jay Inslee in the wake of COVID-19. State leaders and utility operators estimate more than 500,000 Washingtonians have overdue bills that could result in their services being shut off. They urge customers to contact their utilities as soon as possible and make a plan to keep their services on.