One of the biggest selling points of exchange traded funds is that these products are remarkably tax-efficient relative to other fund structures. While saving on taxes is important, many investors — particularly those new to ETFs — focus on fees, asset class, underlying themes and indexes, and upside potential. All of those are vital traits, but investors are apt to focus on those and forget about tax benefits, meaning that advisors have room to initiate client conversations about the tax perks afforded by ETFs.