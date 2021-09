OL Reign made history as the rest of NWSL did their best to make noise in both good and terrible ways. The Premier League is cranking along two weeks in, and the USMNT is in as good a place as they could be as they head into World Cup Qualifying. Seriously, though, it’s tough to focus on much other than the Reign playing in front of more than 27,000 cheering fans at Lumen Field as they topped the Portland Thorns 2-1.