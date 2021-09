(Radio Iowa) – Iowans know all too well that natural disasters can strike at any time during any month and the Internal Revenue Service is urging us to plan ahead for the worst. I-R-S spokesman Michael Devine says one of the first things to do to prepare for an emergency like a tornado, fire or flood is to create a disaster plan. “This needs to be reviewed over time because your situation changes, whether in your personal life or in your business,” Devine says. “If you don’t have a plan, go to our website, irs.gov, and there are disaster loss workbooks that you can download and they’ll give you a very good start.”