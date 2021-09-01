Cancel
Home & Garden

Salone del Mobile 2021: Everything You Need to Know

By Laura May Todd
architecturaldigest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalone del Mobile is finally returning to Milan. After the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic—and then subsequently postponed several times—the Rho Fiera fairgrounds and the Fuorisalone will open on September 5. This edition, dubbed Supersalone, is being considered a trial run prior to the full-strength edition that will be held in April 2022. “The idea behind this year’s fair is inclusivity, to finally bring people together after all of this time,” says Maria Cristina Didero, a curator who has contributed to Salone’s Open Talks program. “It needed to reinvent itself after the pandemic.”

#Everything You Need#Salone Del Mobile 2021#Fuorisalone#Design Holding#B B Italia#Alcova#Ad Hall Of Fame#Venetian#Spotti Editions Milano#Nilufar Gallery#Analogia Project#British#Dimore Studio#Brera Gallery#Etage Projects#Ordet#Polish#Italian#Draga Aurel#Apartamento
