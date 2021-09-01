Body of Dearborn Heights Man Recovered From Lake Erie

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — On Tuesday, Aug. 31, authorities recovered the body of a Detroit-area man who disappeared in Lake Erie over the weekend.

The man was identified as Ghaleb Assaf, 59, of Dearborn Heights.

Assaf entered the water from a boat, less than a mile from shore at Sterling State Park, but didn’t resurface, witnesses said.

The search was led by the Monroe County sheriff’s office.

