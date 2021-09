How do we preview a team that has yet to play a game?. More importantly, do we address the fact that Seattle hockey fans were likely previously either Vancouver Canucks fans (upgrade) or San Jose Sharks fans (less of an upgrade, but good on you for getting free from this mess)? It’s fine, I understand, and it’s not like we lost fans in the last expansion draft ... wait, I’m being informed that Vegas took Sharks fans too? Well, shit.