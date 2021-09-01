Boston College Football Recruiting Round-Up - Week 1, 2021
Boston College offered 2023 3-star DB Ty Lee. Lee’s high school is St. John Bosco in California, the same high school that recent 4-star 2022 commit Sione Hala comes from. Jeff Hafley seems to be recruiting hard at Catholic high schools across the country, not just with a focus in the Northeast, and so far it is paying off for BC. Lee is also being recruited by Arizona State, Oregon, and USC, among others.www.bcinterruption.com
Comments / 0