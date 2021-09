It's easy to fall into the trend of always wanting the latest iPhone, even though that may not be the best choice for your needs (or budget). Apple next iPhone, which we expect to be called the iPhone 13, should be unveiled at the company's fall event rumored to be in September. But depending on your personal budget and iPhone wish list, you may only need certain features that you can find in earlier Apple products like the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3.