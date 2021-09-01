Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Metro education adviser, deputy chief of staff exits administration

By Cedric Dent Jr.
Nashville Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor John Cooper’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Education Adviser Robert Fisher will resign from the mayoral team to enter the nonprofit space. Having advised the Cooper Administration since June 2020, Fisher will transition to a new position with Results for America, a national advocate for allocating public resources toward programs and policy that can be demonstrated via analytics to improve outcomes for youths as well as their families and communities. He is at least the fourth senior-level advisor to exit the administration in the past year, trailing former Finance Director Kevin Crumbo, former Legal Director Bob Cooper and former Communications Director Katie Lentile.

www.nashvillepost.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
Nashville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Council#Harvard#The Cooper Administration#Finance#Communications#The Metro Council#Digital Future#Mnps#State#The University Of Oxford#Shelby County Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CNN

Robert E. Lee statue on historic Virginia street removed

(CNN) — Virginia on Wednesday took down a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, the last Confederate statue remaining along Richmond's historic Monument Avenue. A pair of rulings from the state Supreme Court last week cleared the way for its removal after intense national debate over the 12-ton statue's purpose and place along the nearly one-mile, tree-lined street in the city that was once the capital of the Confederacy. The statue, like other symbols of the Confederacy in the commonwealth and and across the country including the busts of Confederate figures in the Virginia statehouse, was removed after the killing of George Floyd prompted a nationwide reckoning with police brutality and racism.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

What's in the Texas election law signed by Gov. Abbott?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a controversial election security law on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a months-long political battle and a major victory for Republicans in the state who say it will help protect the integrity of future elections. But Democrats remain dedicated to fighting the law, with several...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.

Comments / 0

Community Policy