Metro education adviser, deputy chief of staff exits administration
Mayor John Cooper’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Education Adviser Robert Fisher will resign from the mayoral team to enter the nonprofit space. Having advised the Cooper Administration since June 2020, Fisher will transition to a new position with Results for America, a national advocate for allocating public resources toward programs and policy that can be demonstrated via analytics to improve outcomes for youths as well as their families and communities. He is at least the fourth senior-level advisor to exit the administration in the past year, trailing former Finance Director Kevin Crumbo, former Legal Director Bob Cooper and former Communications Director Katie Lentile.www.nashvillepost.com
