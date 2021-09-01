Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

How to Turn a Basic IKEA KALLAX into a 1960s Brutalist-Style Display Piece

By Trisha Sprouse
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. September is Transformation Month at Apartment Therapy! That means we’re sharing stories about home transformations — from big renovations to tiny tweaks — all month. Head over here to see them all!. When...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kallax#Wood Veneer#Wood Stain#Brutalist#Kallax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignBon Appétit

4 Design Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand-New

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Everyone touches the kitchen,” Pamela Shamshiri says. Before the workday starts, you’ll find the Iranian-born principal designer in her ‘office kitchen’ preparing a Persian breakfast spread: feta cheese, eggs, and “lots of things to nibble on for hours.” The enviable space, tucked inside a 1920s Spanish Colonial building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, is the heart of Studio Shamshiri—a widely-admired multidisciplinary design firm opened by Shamshiri and her brother, Ramin, in 2016. As much a storyteller as she is a designer, Shamshiri’s narrative-driven and research-heavy approach comes to life in both residential buildings (like Anne Hathaway’s historic Californian country home) and commercial properties (like the eccentric, more-is-more Maison de la Luz hotel in New Orleans). After a year of near constant cooking and working from our dining tables, our kitchens are starting to feel as tired as we are. An expert in breathing life into any space, we enlisted Shamshiri to school us on mixing metals, balancing form and function, and incorporating natural materials like wood and slate.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.
Interior Designpurewow.com

7 Interior Design Trends That Will Be Huge This Fall (Plus Two That Should Be Packed Away with The Beach Chairs)

The verdict is in: Cozy fabrics, warm, earthy tones, vintage pieces and private spaces are taking over the fall design scene. At the start of 2020, many were forced to reconfigure our homes into multi-multi-functional spaces that could accommodate the needs of working parents and home-schooled children. However, the novelty of ‘work from home’ has worn off, and we’ve all had a year and a half to adjust to the new normal (oh, what we would give to never use that phrase again). As a result, the trends we’re seeing for fall 2021 reflect more permanent changes we’ve made to our homes as a reaction to the pandemic. The central theme? Comfort, convenience and color. Here, find seven trends that designers predict will be huge for the upcoming season (and two that are to be avoided as we head into 2022).
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

These Kitchen Cabinets Prove Gray is Still a Go-To Neutral

There’s something about gray. It’s just the right combination of moody, bold, and chic. It’s a neutral that’s not boring. If your kitchen cabinets could use an upgrade, go for something that’s transitional, clean, and bright. Gray is the go-to, and these examples prove it. Dove Gray. 2/12. Dove gray...
Carshomecrux.com

Man Builds Camping Teardrop Trailer Complete with Full-Sized Kitchen and Living

We might have discussed tons of camping trailers that were made by a team of designers and were built in a proper manufacturing unit. Today, we will introduce you to a camping teardrop trailer made by Craig using Harbor Freight cargo trailer frame. Drawing inspiration from hundreds of camping trailers online, reading and watching about them; Craig decided to build a trailer of his own. He set out to build a lightweight camper, which could be easily pulled by a pickup truck.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: Bold Wallpaper Turns a Bland Bathroom into a Work of Art for $75

Sometimes it’s best to live in a space for a little while before making any changes to it. Your tastes and preferences might evolve as you settle in, or it might take some time to notice what the space needs, whether it’s a fresh coat of paint in your living room or just a strategically placed mirror. If you’re lucky, you may even realize that the room you’ve been dying to decorate just needs one simple change to make it perfect.
Lifestylehomedit.com

Small Prairie Cabin Made Of Glass And Corrugated Metal

Imagine a quaint little place surrounded by farm fields covered in prairie grasses, with a line of trees extending at the horizon and a small lake nestled on the edge of the woodland. You’d get to admire all this beauty from inside a modern little cabin with expansive windows, raised...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Two-Tone Paint Job Brings This Dark Kitchen out of the 1990s

A room’s color palette makes a huge difference in its vibe — whether it’s cozy, serene, energizing, or welcoming. And at homeowner Mike Groner’s condo, the dark brown colors in the kitchen made the space feel… blah. Not to mention, the cabinet style was squarely stuck in the 1990s and, Mike says, “most of the appliances needed to be replaced within months of moving in.”
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
Interior DesignBHG

These Paint Colors Could Increase Your Home's Value by Up to $5,000

Paint has the power to completely transform a room, and compared to other home remodeling projects, it's a relatively quick and inexpensive update. Depending on the color you choose, the pay-off from a few cans of paint can be huge, and if you're looking to sell your home, it could amount to a few thousand dollars.
Interior Designroguevalleymessenger.com

3 Tips to Make Your Living Room Look Luxurious

One of the best things about modern decor trends is that they give your home the appearance of luxury without making you go bankrupt while decorating the entire house to suit a specific aesthetic. Thankfully, there are a handful of useful tips and tricks that most millennial homeowners use to make the most of their living space while saving as much as they can, and sometimes not spending a single penny at all. In this article, we’ll take a look at 3 things you can do (even if you have a tiny budget) to make your living room look and feel luxurious! Let’s get started.
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Home Goods That Have Been Flying Off Shelves in 2021

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In 2020 and 2021, we all stayed in our homes more than ever—and, as a result, we spent more time shopping for them. Stores across the United States saw a double, and in some cases triple, digit rise in home goods sales. Makes sense: houses and apartments used to be a place where we spent a fraction of our lives, then suddenly they became our place for work, relaxation, and safe socialization. Upgrades were needed—and well, appreciated. “The uncertainty and fatigue of the last year and its continued effects made real things so comforting, so meaningful,” muses Robin Standefer, founder of RW Guild in New York City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy