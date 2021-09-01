Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

When the World Feels Like It’s Devolving into Chaos, Fold Some Socks

By Matt Lardie
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early spring 2020, just as the country began to shut down, my husband and I moved in with his parents. We had had to close our wine importing business and found ourselves in a precarious financial situation. We also wanted to help my in-laws navigate this new pandemic world; both of them are over 70, and my mother-in-law has Alzheimer’s. So the four of us hunkered down and learned how to live together: We gardened together, we cooked together (our favorite Thai dishes, their favorite Southern comfort favorites), we watched old Westerns and introduced them to Melissa McCarthy comedies, and we did way too much day drinking. For a little while, it was almost like a vacation.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Socks#Stress#Thai#Southern#Cleanguard#Dryer#Super Speed Dry#Multicontrol#Stacking Kit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
Apparelinputmag.com

I found the most comfortable house shoes in existence

Around the beginning of 2021, I wrote on this very website that I’d discovered the most comfortable shoe I’ve ever worn. It’s a statement I still stand behind — but now requires an addendum. The Nike Offline mule is, by and large, the most comfortable shoe I’ve worn outside. Indoors, though? My heart belongs to another: Floppers.
TV & VideosTelegraph

What it was like to go on Changing Rooms... and hate the room your neighbours gave you

“I expected something out of Heat and Dust – all natural wood, linen and Greta Scacchi,” says Debra Salvoni of the “Raj-themed room” she requested when she appeared on Changing Rooms. “Instead, I got the Jungle Book. The whole room was painted in dark, forest green, so if you dropped a pair of earrings, you lost them forever. Even the bedside lamp was painted green, and my bedsheets dyed the same colour. The bed was sunk into a kind of MDF platform with four posters made out of bent copper pipe, with strange copper bells. You couldn’t open the windows, which were also painted green.”
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason The 'Make A Face' Pez Dispenser Was Recalled

Every time the classic Pez candies are brought up, we're hit with a blast of nostalgia. Many of us grew up with the candies and have lots of fond memories chomping away on them. Even more visceral than the candy itself are the dispensers, which consist of a stack of the Pez tablets that are pushed up toward a character's head. When the head is pulled back, a single tablet is dispensed as if it has shot out from the mouth.
BusinessPosted by
KOOL 101.7

My Wife Loves Target, But Sends Me To Walmart – Who Are The ‘Target’ + ‘Walmart’ People In Your Home?

Is it like this in your house? It's a common known fact that women absolutely love Target. My wife goes all the time. I am convinced that it is sometimes more of an event for her rather than a necessity. Rarely does she take the kids with her to Target, because that would not be the same experience as just getting to shop around and sniff candles and feel towels or whatever my wife does.
Home & Gardenhousedigest.com

This Clever Towel Folding Trick Will Have Your Home Feeling Like A Spa

Creating a zen atmosphere at home is now more important than ever. Just turning on the news just might put us in a downward spiral, but not to fret: your surroundings can make a massive difference with your mental health. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, stress can change how a brain functions, and for those living in a city, it can contribute to faster aging and mood disorders. So keeping the pressure at bay is a top priority.
Relationshipshot967.fm

Most Americans Are Uncomfortable Anywhere But Their Spot at Home

Do the people in your household settle into the exact same spots when you’re at the kitchen table? Watching TV? Or just lounging around?. In a new survey, two-thirds of Americans say they do have unofficial, “assigned” seating in their homes. And most of those people say they’re very passionate about their “spot.” In fact, 55% would feel “uncomfortable” sitting anywhere else.
Mental HealthABC 4

5 things to do when you feel weighed down by the world

Briana Johnson-Hurst, Founder and Host of The LifeBeats Project podcast and community, joins the show to talk about five things we can do to regain peace, reclaim our hope and power, and rejuvenate our souls when we feel weighed down by the things we see in the world. As parents...
Lifestylewfxb.com

Denture Cleaner Really Does Remove Anything!

Slice the melon in half. Then into quarters. Take your knife and slice 1 inch strips down the length of it. You are making a crosshat pattern on each quarter. After the cuts are made, start from one edge and cut along the rind. The cubes fall out of the rind easily!
ShoppingApartment Therapy

These Skull Logs Will Give You the Most Terrifying Fire for Halloween

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s never too early to get into the Halloween spirit and, even if you think you’re not ready for the delights of the spooky season, you soon will be once you feast your eyes on the much-loved Amazon find that’ll be a bone-chilling addition to your fireplace or outdoor fire pit.
LifestyleJuneau Empire

I Went to the Woods: Feeling gratitude, even for wet socks

I’ve been off Twitter for months which has been great. I’ve never really been one to pop off without thinking, but on occasion I weigh in, though I am more likely to delete what I thumb punched just as often as I’d post. I just never can seem to get...
LifestylePosted by
SPY

Here’s Why You Should Be Using Dryer Balls in Every Load of Laundry

If you hate grabbing your clothes from the dryer only to find they’re stuck together and full of static, it’s time to open your eyes to the best dryer balls. These handy balls are a simple laundry addition that produces load after load of softer, less-wrinkled and static-free washing. In addition, the best wool dryer balls don’t just prevent your clothes from sticking together. These in-drier balls also decrease the amount of time it takes your clothes to dry, and, with the addition of a couple of drops of your favorite essential oil, they can leave your clothes smelling great, too....
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This DIY TV Stand Is Both Stylish and Small Space-Friendly

Of all the pieces of furniture in your home, TV stands and media consoles may be one of the least fun categories to find. Sure, you can skate by with just about anything low-slung that has a surface large enough to support or anchor your TV, but a great media console ideally fits with your style and space, plus offers wire concealment or additional storage. With all those boxes to check, sometimes your options are limited, and you’re forced to think outside the box. Renter Ginger Taylor did just that and ended up with a stylish statement piece full of storage. If you’re in the market for a TV stand, you just might want to try this DIY solution.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Woman Does Milk Crate Challenge in 4″ Heels

Have you seen the new fad that we are calling the Crate Challenge. On the upside, it doesn't involve us eating clothes detergent nor using glue to fix our hair. The challenge calls for stacking milk crates in a fashion like steps. The challenge is to walk up the crates to the top and then back down the other side. The catch is that the crates are just stacked on top of each other, and not secured at all. Many are videoing themselves attempting it, and the non-successful ones tend to fall off once they almost reach the top. Most of the time they go uninjured, but let's be honest we want to see a little bit of pain.
Advocacykymkemp.com

When the World Seems Like It’s in Flames, We Bring the Information You Need

Every day we try and provide you, our readers, with stories that matter about where we live–we cover the car accidents that block your roads, the fires that threaten your homes, the stories about our hospitals and medical staff struggling over the last year to meet the needs of this community, and so much beyond that–pets needing families, good news stories, the obituaries posted at no cost to grieving loved ones, the crime and history pieces, the photos from the beautiful area around us–you know what we do because you are here reading the pieces we stay up late and get up early to put out for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy