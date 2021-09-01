Predicting which Pittsburgh Steelers players will change their jersey numbers

The NFL cut deadline is officially in the rear view mirror. One of the lesser talked about points about this time of year, is how after 37 players are released, as many as 37 jersey numbers become available. Meaning rookies, as well as late addition free agents, will have another shot at switching up their uniforms before the digits get locked in at the start of the regular season. Additionally, the issue of players wearing the same number will need to be resolved as this isn't something the NFL allows players to do unless every other uniform on the roster has been accounted for.