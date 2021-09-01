Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Predicting which Pittsburgh Steelers players will change their jersey numbers

By Michael_Beck
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL cut deadline is officially in the rear view mirror. One of the lesser talked about points about this time of year, is how after 37 players are released, as many as 37 jersey numbers become available. Meaning rookies, as well as late addition free agents, will have another shot at switching up their uniforms before the digits get locked in at the start of the regular season. Additionally, the issue of players wearing the same number will need to be resolved as this isn't something the NFL allows players to do unless every other uniform on the roster has been accounted for.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Ernie Stautner
Person
Rob Gronkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#American Football#Baby Gronk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On TJ Watt Situation

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been present for every practice this offseason, but he hasn’t been a full participant due to his contract situation. Watt, 26, is currently set to play this season on the fifth-year option from his rookie contract. As you’d expect, he’s seeking a lucrative extension from the Steelers.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers announce the release of 9 players

By the end of business on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and every NFL franchise must have their rosters trimmed down from 80 to the mandatory 53 ahead of the start of the regular season. On Saturday, the Steelers announced the first nine players to be released. Here’s the list according...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams add former Steelers DB to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced two practice squad transactions on Friday, adding running back/special teamer Buddy Howell and safety Antoine Brooks. We can continue to expect the 17-person practice squad to churn players in and out all season, especially with new rules that allow teams to activate up to two players from the practice squad to the 46-man gameday roster during the year.
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

Just a few months after the 2020 season came to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval. When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Steelers legend Tunch Ilkin tragically passes away at 63

The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of a legend on Saturday. Former offensive lineman and long-time announcer Tunch Ilkin has passed away at 63-years-old. The former Steelers standout had announced 11 months ago that he was battling ALS and unfortunately, it’s taken his life far too soon. Ilkin began his NFL career in 1980 and went on to play 13 years in the league, spending the final season of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers 2021 sixth-round draft pick Quincy Roche claimed off waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their final roster cuts on Tuesday to get down to the league mandated 53-man roster. There were some cuts which many Steelers’ fans saw coming and others which left them scratching their heads. Regardless, the Steelers went with the players they believed gave them the best chance for success in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s last ride?

Ben Roethlisberger has outlasted 2004 NFL Draft contemporaries Philip Rivers and Eli Manning but is the 2021 season the Steelers quarterback’s last ride?. The 2004 NFL Draft feels like it was just yesterday; 17 years have gone by extremely quickly. While the top of the draft was unfolding with drama, all Pittsburgh Steelers fans wanted was a quarterback. They got a lot more than they could have ever hoped for with Ben Roethlisberger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy