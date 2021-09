Ozzie Albies worked out on the field prior to Thursday’s opener against the Colorado Rockies but remained out of the lineup. Albies left Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles after fouling a pitch off his knee. Brian Snitker said before the game that it was possible that Albies could return to the lineup Thursday, but the team elected to give him another day to rest the injury. Albies appeared to be moving well and barring any setbacks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him back in the lineup as soon as Friday. Albies is hitting .259/.317/.482 with 23 home runs and a 110 wRC+. Ehire Adrianza started at second for the Braves Thursday.