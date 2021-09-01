Cancel
USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 World Cup qualifying: What to watch for

By Donald Wine II
starsandstripesfc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Men’s National Team are set to embark on the road to the 2022 World Cup, as qualifying begins tomorrow for the 8 Concacaf teams still with dreams of making the tournament. The USMNT begin their journey on the road as they take on El Salvador in San Salvador. A match on the road to begin qualifying isn’t the easiest task, but this USMNT looks to be ready to embrace the challenge of getting the points on the road. The team hasn’t won a road qualifier since September 2016, and El Salvador will not make it easy for the United States to end that streak.

