Treatment Court “Walk for Recovery” Sept. 1st – Sept. 29th

WE are community members who BELIEVE in changing the “STIGMA” of addiction in Bradford County. We are planning on spending our weekends in September walking across Bradford County to raise awareness and funds for The Bradford County Treatment Court Program to Celebrate Recovery Month in a very unique way this year. We are visionaries who will be asking for friends, familes and businesses to sponsor us by the mile or give a set donation to be collected at the end of our trek the last weekend of the September. There will also be corporate sponsorships for $50 that will be listed on the back of the tee-shirts worn by.