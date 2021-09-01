Cancel
Law banning most abortions in Texas goes into effect, absent Supreme Court intervention

Austin American-Statesman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas law banning most abortions in the state went into effect on Wednesday, after the U.S. Supreme Court did not intervene before a midnight deadline. The law is one of the most restrictive in the nation, and prohibits abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected — often before most women know they are pregnant. It does not include exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest and allows private citizens to sue abortion providers for violations.

