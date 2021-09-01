Limits on Anti-Fraud Provisions in Private Investment Agreements

I write to you from the waiting area outside gate T11 at what was formerly the world’s busiest airport. When I woke up this morning, I knew I was leaving what is now the 38th-largest city in the United States, arguably the economic and cultural capital of Black America, and the former home of the formerly hottest team in the National League. I knew I would be trading the misery of oppressive 90°-plus heat coupled with 90%-plus humidity for, uh, the marginally-less miserable oppressiveness of 90°-plus heat coupled with 80%-plus humidity. What I did not know before I picked up this morning’s copy of the non-hedge-fund-owned-and-gutted local newspaper was that I was also leaving a great hotbed of (alleged) alternative investments fraud, (allegedly) including on the part of a man I gave some portion of $9 to last night.