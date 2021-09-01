Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Limits on Anti-Fraud Provisions in Private Investment Agreements

By Nathaniel Kritzer, Elizabeth Cassady, Evan Goldstick
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is no secret that equity investing outside public markets has grown dramatically in recent years. A recent report from PriceWaterhouseCoopers puts this trend in perspective: the number of domestic private companies in the United States with over 500 employees now exceeds the number of domestic public companies in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom combined. PwC, Asset and wealth management revolution, at 5 (2020).

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Federal Court#Investing#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Public Companies#The European Union#Pwc#Delaware Chancery Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
EconomyLaw.com

Fisher & Phillips Lodges Trade Secrets Suit Against Investment Company

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of JFS Wealth Advisors. The suit accuses…. Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of...
EconomyLaw.com

Philadelphia-Based Am Law 200 Firms Expected to Surpass 2020 Financial Gains

Net income increased 43.5% among the Philadelphia-headquartered firms surveyed, greater than the 36% average increase for all firms surveyed. Analysts say the first half of the year brought a robust legal market in dealmaking that drove up demand for corporate legal services. Productivity increases at Philadelphia-area Am Law firms have...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Securities ADDX Expands China Presence with $200M Agreement Linked to Offshore Investments

Digital securities exchange ADDX – previously doing business as iSTOX – expects to “enlarge its business in China significantly, after concluding a $200-million agreement tied to a government-granted quota for Chinese offshore investments,” according to an update shared with Crowdfund Insider. The Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership scheme (QDLP) allows local...
Economywealthmanagement.com

SEC Chairman Gensler Orders Review of Funds’ ESG Disclosures

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering more stringent disclosure requirements for investment funds amid concerns that some in the industry are making unfounded ESG claims. “Many funds these days brand themselves as ‘green,‘ ‘sustainable,‘ ‘low-carbon,’ and so on,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said on Wednesday, according...
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Treasury Eyes Foreign Tax Credit Rules, Others By Year End (2)

Final rules will tinker with “nexus” requirement, Murillo says. The Treasury Department is aiming to issue a flurry of long-awaited tax regulations by the end of the year, including regulations on foreign tax credits, a Treasury official said Thursday. Treasury also expects to issue rules by year’s end on previously...
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

CFPB Proposes Rule to Shine New Light on Small Businesses’ Access to Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) this week proposed a new rule designed to help small businesses gain access to the credit they need and deserve by increasing transparency in the lending marketplace. This rule, mandated by Congress in the Dodd-Frank Act, would, if finalized, require lenders to disclose information about their lending to small businesses, allowing community organizations, researchers, lenders, and others to better support small business and community development needs.
Personal Financebloombergtax.com

Denmark Tax Agency Explains VAT Liability on Real Property Transfers

The Danish Customs and Tax Administration Aug. 24 posted online Tax Board Binding Answer No. SKM2021.430.SR, explaining the VAT liability on real property transfers. A parent company engaged in property construction and leasing intended to transfer a construction project to its wholly-owned subsidiary. The parent company requested clarification as to the taxation of the transfer because the subsidiary would eventually rent out the property VAT-free. The tax board explained that the transfer would be subject to VAT, because: 1) the transfer of property would result in a delivery for taxable consideration; and 2) the primary intention of the construction project ...
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

FOMO Pay Receives Regulatory Approval from Monetary Authority of Singapore

Fintech based in Singapore, has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate three new regulated activities — Merchant Acquisition Service, Domestic Money Transfer Service, and Digital Payment Token Service. FOMO Pay describes itself as a one-stop digital payment solution for merchants and financial institutions to...
Personal Financefinancialadvisoriq.com

RIA Firm Ordered to Pay $1.2M Over Fraud Tied to Investment Co-Advisor

Arizona’s securities watchdog has ordered a registered investment advisor firm to pay around $1.2 million to former clients over failure to sever ties with a firm that fell afoul of the regulator earlier. In 2016, AE Wealth Management, an RIA firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, teamed up...
LawInsurance Journal

Law Firms Battle Lawsuits Calling for SPAC Regulation

The legal tussle around special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) intensified on Friday as a group of U.S. law firms hit out against lawsuits last week that called for blank-check firms to be regulated as investment companies. SPACs are acquisition vehicles that use IPO capital to take a private company public,...
AgricultureWMDT.com

USDA invests $50M in new agreements for racial justice and equity

DELAWARE- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $50 million dollars in new agreements for racial justice and equity. The money will be used to support historically undeserved farmers and ranchers with climate-smart agriculture and forestry. Through the Racial Justice and Equity Conservation Cooperative Agreements we’re told it’ll...
Economyetftrends.com

Regulators Could Crack Down on Sustainable Investment Claims

U.S. regulators are looking in to Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm in what could be the first step toward a wider crackdown on socially responsible investment claims, or what critics have described as “greenwashing” in the industry. American officials are investigating DWS Group after the recently departed head of sustainability...
Public SafetyDEALBREAKER

Hotlanta A Hotbed Of Hedge Fund, Private Equity Fraud

I write to you from the waiting area outside gate T11 at what was formerly the world’s busiest airport. When I woke up this morning, I knew I was leaving what is now the 38th-largest city in the United States, arguably the economic and cultural capital of Black America, and the former home of the formerly hottest team in the National League. I knew I would be trading the misery of oppressive 90°-plus heat coupled with 90%-plus humidity for, uh, the marginally-less miserable oppressiveness of 90°-plus heat coupled with 80%-plus humidity. What I did not know before I picked up this morning’s copy of the non-hedge-fund-owned-and-gutted local newspaper was that I was also leaving a great hotbed of (alleged) alternative investments fraud, (allegedly) including on the part of a man I gave some portion of $9 to last night.
Economyroutesonline.com

India seeks private sector investment for 25 airports

India’s government has revealed plans to allow private sector involvement in the operation of 25 airports to help fund infrastructure development. The airports proposal is part of the government’s National Monetization Plan (NMP), which aims to raise a total of INR6 trillion ($81 billion) over four years through license or lease arrangements for state-owned assets in several industry sectors. The airport deals would raise an estimated INR207.8 billion, or 4% of the NMB total. In addition to attracting funding for development, the plan is expected to increase operational efficiency.
Economycoingeek.com

Mexico reiterates reporting requirements for digital asset firms

Digital asset service providers must observe all the reporting requirements outlined by financial laws, the Mexican government has reiterated in its latest warning. These requirements apply whether the firm is located in Mexico or overseas. The Mexican government reminded the firms of their obligations via its Money Laundering Prevention Portal....
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Adds Anti-Fraud Platform TruNarrative

LexisNexis Risk Solutions UK Limited, part of RELX, on Wednesday (Aug. 25) announced it has acquired cloud-based anti-financial crime and anti-fraud platform TruNarrative, which will become part of LexisNexis’ business services group. “Organizations are seeking solutions that help them comply more easily with evolving regulations and prevent financial crime, so...
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Southlake private equity firm invests in school safety company

Southlake private equity firm Gauge Capital is investing growth capital in an Atlanta-based emergency technology company. The firm is partnering with CENTEGIX, which creates location-aware badges to reach first responders, primarily for schools. The communication technology utilizes an IoT and SaaS platform, called CrisisAlert, to direct users to 911 and prompt campus notifications. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy