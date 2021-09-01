Onekama seniors paint parking spots in school year kickoff

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.