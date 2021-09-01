Marvel Future Revolution Magik – release date and abilities

The release of Marvel's Eternals is fast approaching and it won't be long before the MCU's newest (or should that be oldest?) superhero group arrives on the big screen. Eternals will be the third entry in Marvel's Phase 4 plans following Black Widow and Shang-Chi's respective July and September releases. Right now, Eternals is set to arrive in theaters in November and, given those involved in its production, we think that it could follow in Black Panther's footsteps and earn an Oscar Best Picture nomination in early 2022.