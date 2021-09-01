Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel Future Revolution Magik – release date and abilities

pockettactics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Future Revolution is an open-world RPG that tasks you not only with saving the world, but the entire multiverse, which, of course, means saving an infinite number of Earths and billions upon billions of people – no pressure. The game features several recognisable heroes from the Marvel universe, including Storm, Black Widow, Captain America, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Spider-Man. But, on a mission this dangerous, we need some help, and that is where other heroes come in.

www.pockettactics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms New Movie IS Connected to Iron Man

The latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is due to hit theaters for its 45-day run on September 2, 2021. Although this will be Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) MCU debut, the Ten Rings organization has been mentioned in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe before — namely when back in the very first official MCU movie, Iron Man (2008).
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Star Reportedly Returning For 5 More MCU Projects

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-serving stars may have bowed out when Scarlett Johansson bid farewell in Black Widow, but it presented a number of exciting possibilities for the franchise’s future. Admittedly, we’ll need to wait for the dust to settle on the dispute between Johansson and Disney before we find out what’s next for the rest of the movie’s major players, but we know Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be back in Hawkeye.
MoviesInside the Magic

Why Marvel Recast Terrence Howard as War Machine

Recasts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be turbulent, especially when replacing a fan-favorite actor with a new face or voice. In the MCU, there have been two Hulks, two Thanos’, and two James Rhodes/Don Cheadle. While every Marvel fan knows actor Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard as War Machine, not many know why.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Marvel’s What If? changes MCU lore with the ‘Champion of Hydra’

Marvel’s What If? episode 1 introduced the Champion of Hydra, a seemingly new villain summoned by Red Skull who then promptly murders the head of Hydra. This giant octopus monster hasn’t been referenced in either the Marvel comics or MCU, so viewers are questioning where it has come from and if there’s a chance it’ll eventually reappear in live-action form. So who is the Champion of Hydra?
ComicsThe Ringer

What Does Marvel Want ‘What If…?’ to Be?

“Time, space, reality … it’s more than a linear path. It’s a prism of endless possibility, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds from the ones you know. I am the Watcher. I am your guide through these vast new realities. Follow me and ponder the question, ‘What if?’”
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Black Clover “Battlefield: Heart Kingdom”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Back at Black Bull Headquarters, Dante explains the Dark Triad’s plan to enter the Underworld, which they apparently need both Vangeance and Yami’s magic to pull off. Meanwhile in the Heart Kingdom, Charmy and Leopold face two more Disciples, while Vanica enters Loropechika’s throne room. OUR TAKE. Man,...
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Kro the Main Villain in Marvel's Eternals?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. One of the most surprising takes in the final trailer of Eternals is when Thena seems to be captured by a creature with four eyes and an alien-like physique telling her that they cannot protect any of the people. That one is Kro and he is a deviant that lurked Earth for many years, but is he the main villain in the upcoming Marvel film?
MoviesTechRadar

Marvel's Eternals: release date, cast, trailer and what we know so far

The release of Marvel's Eternals is fast approaching and it won't be long before the MCU's newest (or should that be oldest?) superhero group arrives on the big screen. Eternals will be the third entry in Marvel's Phase 4 plans following Black Widow and Shang-Chi's respective July and September releases. Right now, Eternals is set to arrive in theaters in November and, given those involved in its production, we think that it could follow in Black Panther's footsteps and earn an Oscar Best Picture nomination in early 2022.
MoviesIGN

Marvel's Eternals Trailer Villains: The Deviants Explained

The MCU is about to delve into a brand new corner of Marvel mythology with the release of Eternals. This new movie will introduce the rest of Thanos' race, immortal beings who have lived among humanity since its earliest days and who inspired many of the heroes and legends of myth. Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Angelina Jolie will star in the film, which will also introduce the ancient enemy of the Eternals - the fearsome Deviants.
ComicsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Epic Marvel's Eternals Trailer Connects Story To Avengers: Endgame, Answers So Many Questions

Marvel Studios fans are about to dive head first into a powerful wave of MCU programming that will expand the definition of the “Universe” that exists on screen. Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a new hero (Simu Liu) with a rich and fascinating destiny. And in November, a team that has been on our Earth for 7,000 years will emerge, with a purpose that connects to the genocidal actions of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Meet the Eternals in the final, and most epic, Marvel trailer above.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

What is the Emergence, the New Apocalypse in Marvel's Eternals

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The final trailer of Eternals finally revealed the reason why they did not interfere with the threat of Thanos in the Infinity Saga but as per Ajak, the snap that brought everyone back to life gave the Emergence the necessary energy to start, and they only have seven days to sort it out. What is this and why is it considered a new apocalypse?
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Finally Introduces the Real Mandarin to MCU

Legendary Marvel Comics villain the Mandarin was teased as the primary antagonist of Tony Stark in the Marvel Phase 2 film, Iron Man 3. However, that didn’t exactly work out the way Marvel fans expected. The real Mandarin will finally get a proper introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Phase 4 film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, premiering in theaters September 3, 2021.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther – War for Wakanda Receives New Story Trailer

Marvel’s Avengers has been on the road to recovery since its launch last year, but Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix will be hoping that the upcoming expansion, Black Panther – War for Wakanda, will be a big step forward on that path. Ahead of its looming launch, a new story trailer has been released to give you an idea of what the expansion is going to have in store.
TV SeriesPolygon

What If...? takes Black Panther to space in a twist on the comics

This week’s What If...? is a question many fans have been waiting for from the moment it was revealed in trailers for Marvel’s the animated Disney Plus series. What if T’Challa was kidnapped and raised in space, instead of Peter Quill? What if Black Panther became Star-Lord?. But the episode...
MoviesCollider

New 'Eternals' Poster Showcases the Marvel Movie's Utterly Stacked Cast

After releasing its final trailer earlier today, Marvel's Eternals has debuted a new poster to accompany its promotional materials. The cast for Eternals is truly just stacked, since all of them can barely fit into the new poster. Additionally, showcasing the entire cast in this manner focuses on how this is indeed an ensemble film, with no true character acting as the protagonist. Eternals will be released in theaters on November 5.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

The ‘Eternals’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s (Potential) Villains

The intellectual properties of Marvel have become so ridiculously popular, and the new movies are diving deeper and deeper into the universe. Heck, the larger Marvel universe and its array of characters and storylines have a deeply entrenched mythos and backstory that would make even J.R.R. Tolkien blush. Article continues...
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Shang-Chi, Jubilee, Silk, more lead Marvel's Voices: Identity anthology preview

The anthology series Marvel's Voices returns this month with a new volume focusing on Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) cultures in the oversized one-shot Marvel's Voices: Identity. Announced during AAPI Heritage Month, this special focuses on AAPI characters such as Shang-Chi, Jubilee, and Sik, with all the stories created by AAPI comic creators.
Moviesepicstream.com

Marvel's Eternals Gets a New Plot Synopsis

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Just as the film dropped its final trailer, Marvel’s Eternals gets a new plot synopsis which intrigues a lot of people because not many films would have a re-release of such. They lived on Earth for thousands of years and yet they never interfered with any war or destruction against humans following the instructions of the celestials, their creators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy