Air Quality Alert is back, hopefully some well need rain will help. 50% chance of showers for today.

By Michael Romero
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of smoke. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm...

www.eptrail.com

