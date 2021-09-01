Cancel
Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay Team Up for ‘Only Us,’ From the ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie Soundtrack

By Billy Dukes
Dan + Shay will join Carrie Underwood for a song on the Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack. Both artists have teased clips of "Only Us" on their respective Instagrams. The movie Dear Evan Hansen (Sept. 24) is a film adaptation of the Tony Awards-winning Broadway musical. After premiering in 2015, the music was specifically hailed, winning Best Score at the 71st Tony Awards (2017). "Only Us" can be found in Act 2 and is performed by Evan Hansen and Zoe Murphy, played by Ben Platt and Katlyn Dever in the film adaptation.

