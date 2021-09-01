Makeup Brand Fashion Fair Is Relaunching Exclusively at Sephora

In 2017, the English skater and designer Lev Tanju traveled from London to New York to take a meeting at the Madison Avenue headquarters of the Ralph Lauren Corporation. Palace, the skate brand Tanju had founded with friends in 2009, was on the brink of a momentous collaboration: working with the legendary American fashion company on a co-branded collection that was set to include silk pajamas, velvet slippers, and the beloved “heelflip” Polo Bear sweater. Ralph Lauren had always been one of Tanju's favorite brands (and a favorite of just about any skater who came up in the '90s). Nevertheless, Tanju arrived for the meeting attired as he would be on most any other day—whether he was going to the pub or the skate park—wearing a pair of heather gray track pants that Palace had produced for a collaboration with Adidas, along with Gucci loafers in fluorescent green croc skin. The pants were particularly noticeable: They had a giant hole in one of the knees. What Tanju hadn't considered was that he might be meeting with Ralph himself.