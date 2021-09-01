Makeup Brand Fashion Fair Is Relaunching Exclusively at Sephora
What's old is new again—at least at Sephora. Fashion Fair, one of the first major cosmetics companies in the United States to create inclusive makeup products with deeper skin tones in mind, is relaunching its pioneering brand online today in partnership with Sephora. Founded in 1973, Fashion Fair’s initial launch set a new standard for makeup, with its unique range of golden and mahogany foundation shades, vibrant eye shadows, and more, created just for Black and Brown skin. In its heyday, Fashion Fair products were revered by A-list celebrities of color, including supermodel Pat Cleveland, actress Diahann Carroll, and legend Aretha Franklin among them.www.harpersbazaar.com
