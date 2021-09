As Thiago Silva pulled up in the 36th minute of the UEFA Champions League Final, the grimace on his face embodied the fears of the wider Chelsea universe. The only man whose face stood as a juxtaposition was that of his replacement, Andreas Christensen. A Chelsea player since his transfer from boyhood club Brondby, the Dane stands on the cusp of a new four-year contract at his ‘second home.’ It has been a journey of highs and lows, loans, and substitute appearances. But now, Chelsea’s number four has established himself as the player his club always knew he could be.