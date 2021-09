Safety and wide receiver were major concerns for the San Francisco 49ers entering training camp. Questions arose as to who would step up after Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel? Who would step up next to Jimmie Ward when Jaquiski Tartt is out? These questions have now been answered with the final roster cuts made. With the way the 49ers 53 man roster has turned out, it has given Kyle Shanahan strong confidence this season.