Biglow earns degree at University of Central Oklahoma

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaitlin Keith Biglow earned a Bachelor of Science degree in fashion marketing from University of Central Oklahoma and was among 409 graduates for summer 2021. The University of Central Oklahoma congratulates the 409 students who completed their college degrees during the summer 2021 semester. Of that number, Central received applications for graduation from 341 undergraduate students and 68 graduate students.

