Biglow earns degree at University of Central Oklahoma

EDWARDSVILLE — College Factual has ranked the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing and School of Business among its Best Value Colleges for 2021. College Factual’s Best Value Colleges for Nursing reviewed 649 institutions that offer a bachelor’s in nursing and ranked SIUE 11th in the nation and No. 1 in Illinois. College Factual looked at nursing schools that offer a high-quality educational experience at a price lower than expected. When calculating average cost, College Factual took tuition, fees, room and board, books and supplies, and other related expenses into account.