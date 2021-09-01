Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Lantern Pharma’s LP-184 for Glioblastoma Multiforme Gets Orphan Drug Designation

By Ashley Gallagher, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFDA’s green light for biopharmaceutical company’s drug candidate builds upon previous approval to treat pancreatic cancer. Lantern Pharma said that the FDA has granted LP-184 Orphan Drug Designation as a new treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other malignant gliomas, which follows the recent announcement of the approval of the drug to be used for pancreatic cancer treatment.

#Drugs#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Glioblastoma#Lantern Pharma#Gbm#Radr
